Amman — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday presided over the signing ceremony of the annual US grant agreement of $845.1 million to support the Kingdom’s budget in the presence of US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed signed the agreement in the Ministry of Planning headquarters, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Toukan conveyed the Jordanian government's appreciation for this support, which contributes to assisting governmental efforts in implementing several developmental priorities and economic reforms within the executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2023-2025 and the public sector modernisation roadmap.

She added that the cash grant agreement is part of the US annual economic aid programme to the Jordanian government, which is listed in the General Budget Law for 2023 according to the memorandum of understanding that was signed with the US in September 2022, covering the fiscal years 2023 to 2029.

The expected value of the US aid is approximately $10 billion, according to Petra, framed within the US’s recognition of the challenges the Kingdom is facing, notably hosting responsibilities of a large number of Syrian refugees.

Toukan said that according to the signed cash grant agreement, the annual cash support will be transferred to the account of the Public Treasury. The cash support will accommodate government efforts in enacting programmes and initiatives within the sectors of public financial sectors, water, energy, education, health, public works, housing, local development, tourism, antiquities and youth. This support will also contribute to reducing the general budget deficit.

The minister highlighted that the cash grant agreement includes an additional allocation of $200 million by US Congress above the annual support rates specified in the memorandum of understanding within the 2023 budget, which was approved earlier this year.

Ambassador Lempert said, "The aid provided by the United States, including the direct cash grant of $845.1 million, demonstrates the deep commitment of the United States to the Jordanian people."

USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed noted that the US-Jordanian partnership brings widespread benefits to Jordanian people. "We work together to improve the quality of life for millions across the Kingdom by enhancing access to healthcare, education, and water,” she said, according to Petra.