Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh and Minister of State for Follow-up and Government Coordination Nawaf Tal on Monday met with a UAE delegation from Air Arabia to discuss enhancing Jordanian-Emirati cooperation. Praising the "deep-rooted" relations between Jordan and the UAE, Azaizeh called for increased trade and investment and improved air travel between the two countries.

Tal noted the great importance of new investments and projects supporting both countries' airline industries. UAE Chargé d'affaires Khalid Al Nuaimi, who also attended the meeting, highlighted his country's interest in increasing investments in Amman, which offers an attractive investment climate for UAE ventures, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

