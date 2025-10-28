AMMAN — Jordan and Turkey have launched the first preparatory meetings of the Jordanian-Turkish Joint Economic Committee in Amman, marking a new step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The sessions, which commenced on Monday, are chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi on the Jordanian side. Zoubi explained that the meetings aim to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and investment sectors, by exploring new opportunities and encouraging both Jordanian and Turkish private sectors to establish productive partnerships that serve shared economic interests.

The committee’s ministerial meetings are set to take place on Tuesday, co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and the Turkish Minister of Trade. In conjunction with the meetings, a high-level roundtable session will also be held to discuss broader prospects for economic collaboration and ways to enhance joint investment and trade initiatives between Jordan and Turkey.

