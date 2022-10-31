Jordan is scheduled to host the Seventh International Investment Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in MENA on Sunday, organised by the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC), participation from the Arab world and beyond.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Saturday, AREC Secretary General Mohammed Taani said that the three-day forum will cover many "important and vital" issues on the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, smart cities and grids, green hydrogen and sustainability.

Taani added that the forum will cover innovative agricultural patterns, energy management, green hydrogen, carbon trading and green economy. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Syria, Mauritania, Morocco, the US, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Yemen, Britain and Chad will participate in the forum.

