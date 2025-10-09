Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, has announced a package of strategic projects designed to strengthen the country’s energy independence and reduce fuel import costs

These projects are part of the second executive programme (2026–2029) of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which includes six initiatives and 32 priorities.

Speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Engineers Association’s Energy Committee under the theme ‘The Energy Sector in the Economic Modernisation Vision,’ Kharabsheh outlined the core projects to boost domestic energy production. These include:

·Expansion and development of gas fields in Risha, Sarhan, and Hamzah, alongside intensified exploration efforts in northern Risha and eastern Safawi.

·Expansion of the national gas network, connecting it to the Arab Gas Pipeline to supply Amman, Zarqa, and industrial cities.

·Renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) from solar and wind sources.

·Energy storage initiatives, using both battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped-water storage.

·Development of the green hydrogen sector, with around 14 projects in the pipeline and studies on shared infrastructure to position Jordan as a regional hub for clean energy production and export.

Other focus areas include regional electricity interconnection projects, energy efficiency in industries and Introducing time-of-use tariffs to promote rational consumption and fair cost distribution.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

