AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday said that Jordan has achieved a significant leap in the renewable energy sector over the past decade, with renewable sources contributing nearly 27 per cent to the Kingdom’s electricity mix by the end of 2024, compared with less than 0.5 per cent in 2014.

Kharabsheh made the remarks sponsoring the regional meeting “Towards a Just Energy Future”, organised by Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, the Resource Governance Justice Network in the Middle East and North Africa, and the Regional Centre for Energy and Climate Justice affiliated with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The meeting sought to coordinate regional efforts toward a fair and inclusive energy transition that places social and climate justice at the core of policy-making.

The minister highlighted that Jordan, endowed with abundant solar and wind resources, has attracted investments exceeding JD2.15 billion in renewable energy projects.

He also noted that the Kingdom continues to face environmental challenges, including the growing impacts of climate change, which require strengthened international cooperation to address extreme weather phenomena.

Kharabsheh added that the ministry is currently updating the national energy strategy for 2025–2035 to further boost renewable energy’s contribution and enhance the stability of the Kingdom’s electricity grid.

Head of Middle East and North Africa at Resource Justice Network Pierre Saade said that the new regional roadmap offers a clear vision for advancing an energy transition that is inclusive, transparent, and equitable across the region, while supporting governments in diversifying their economies and protecting communities.

