AMMAN — Executive director of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (REEEF) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Rasmi Hamzeh said that more than 460,000 people have benefitted from the fund’s programmes to date.

Hamzeh made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “The Economic and Social Impact of the Renewable Energy Fund’s Programmes on Economic Development,” organised by the Jordan Economic Forum. The event was attended by Forum President Mazen Hammoud, members of the board, and the general assembly.

Hamzeh also said that the direct investments have reached nearly JD40 million, while the total value of its projects has exceeded JD100 million, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

He highlighted that the fund, established in 2014 with an initial government capital of JD25 million, has grown to become a leading driver of Jordan’s energy transition through programmes targeting households and various economic sectors.

"The initiatives have directly improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of families while reducing energy costs in key sectors such as industry," he said, adding, “Since its inception, the fund has focused on creating both economic and social impact for citizens, contributing to the reduction of the national energy bill, and boosting the competitiveness of productive economic sectors”.

He also noted that Jordan inaugurated its first large-scale 50-megawatt solar power plant and subsequently launched wind projects in Tafileh totalling 117 megawatts, paving the way for wider investment in renewable energy.

“In 2014, only 13 per cent of households had solar water heaters. Programmes funded by the fund have since benefitted over 70,000 families, including 8,000 underprivileged households provided with fully subsidised systems. Our goal is to reach 90,000 solar water heaters by 2030,” Hamzeh added.

He pointed out that each solar water heater saves households between JD20 and JD25 per month, or JD240 to JD300 annually. More than 250 agreements have been signed with local associations to expand the programme to villages and rural communities, encouraging nationwide adoption.

The fund’s programmes now cover all sectors. Solar energy systems have been installed in 630 places of worship, 15 public-benefit institutions, 20 government buildings, 33 health centres, and 135 schools under a royal initiative for heating and cooling. The agricultural sector has benefited from installations in 240 farms, while 201 small and medium-sized factories and 12 hotels have undergone energy audits to promote efficiency.

“All mosques and churches in Aqaba are now powered by renewable energy, and 650 mosques and churches across the Kingdom have adopted such systems. The initiative also extends to 15 care and shelter homes and several government schools,” he said.

Energy studies in the industrial sector revealed that most factories could reduce energy costs by 30 to 40 per cent, with some achieving savings of up to 60 per cent—a figure Hamzeh described as “remarkable,” given industrial energy consumption levels.

He added that the fund has partnered with local banks to provide low-interest loans, allowing citizens to pay small monthly instalments alongside direct support from the fund.

Hamzeh stressed that the fund’s programmes also focus on environmental and social benefits, including reducing emissions in line with Jordan’s Paris Agreement commitments and improving air quality and living conditions in urban areas.

“The strategy will run through 2030, aiming to reduce dependence on conventional energy, lower the state’s import costs, and enhance citizens’ welfare by cutting electricity bills,” he said.

The seminar concluded with a wide-ranging discussion on expanding the fund’s programme coverage, addressing challenges in financing mechanisms, and highlighting the role of public-private partnerships in supporting Jordan’s energy transition and sustainable economic development.

