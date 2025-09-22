AMMAN — The Jordanian and Syrian contractors’ syndicates on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in training, exchange of expertise and the organisation of joint conferences and seminars.

The agreement also includes considering the unification of classification systems to serve contractors in both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen, members of both syndicates, and several stakeholders and national figures.

Abu Samen said that the MoU reflects the “deep, historical” ties between Jordan and Syria, noting that the Kingdom has shouldered the consequences of the Syrian crisis since its outbreak and continued to welcome Syrians in line with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives.

Syria’s entry into the reconstruction phase is of mutual interest, the minister stressed, pledging the ministry’s support for initiatives that advance Jordanian-Syrian cooperation.

Jordanian Contractors Association (JCA) President Fouad Duwairi commended the agreement as a “historic milestone” in joint Arab action, saying it carries a humanitarian message and a national duty towards Syria’s reconstruction.

He reiterated Jordanian contractors’ readiness to work alongside their Syrian counterparts to build a better future for both peoples.

Syrian Contractors Association President Fawaz Junaid expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended in Jordan, describing the MoU as an “important step” towards opening new horizons for cooperation.

He said the two syndicates would boost partnerships through conferences and seminars and explore the unification of regulations to advance the profession’s interests.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

