AMMAN — The volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Sweden reached some JD37 million during the first seven months of 2025, with a trade deficit of JD31 million in favour of Sweden, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

National exports to Sweden stood at around JD3 million by the end of July, compared with JD2 million during the same period in 2024.

Exports mainly comprised plant products, dried dates, food industry products and food preparations.

On the other hand, Jordan’s imports from Sweden amounted to about JD34 million, down from JD50 million over the same period in 2024.

These imports included chemical products, pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery and equipment, wood and its products, as well as paper and pulp.

