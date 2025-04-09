AMMAN — CEO of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) Ezzeddin Kanakrieh and Director-General of Morocco’s Deposit and Management Fund (CDG) Khalid Safir on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing joint investment and development partnerships between the two countries.

The signing took place in the presence of Chairman of the SSIF Investment Board Umayya Toukan, Moroccan Ambassador to Jordan Fouad Akhrif, Jordanian Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghunaimat, and several senior officials from both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Toukan stressed that this cooperation represents a “practical” model of Arab integration built on shared interests, and aims to boost investment relations, stimulate growth in value-added sectors, and support the real economy in both nations.

Kanakrieh stressed the importance of this partnership at a time when the region is striving to enhance economic stability and confront challenges through expanded investment cooperation.

He noted that the memorandum reflects a “comprehensive vision that goes beyond traditional bilateral cooperation to establish a participatory system based on integration.”

The CEO stressed that realising the concept of “impact investing” requires “strong” institutional partnerships that create added economic and social value, an objective the fund will work towards with its Moroccan counterpart.

Safir said that the signing of the MoU aligns with CDG’s strategy to enhance Arab economic relations and explore investment opportunities in vital sectors, stressing that cross-border partnerships are an “important” driver of sustainable development.

He expressed hope that the MoU will lead to “successful and tangible” investment programmes and projects.

The director-general added that the memorandum will include the exchange of information and expertise, building joint institutional capacities through training programmes, exchange visits, and coordinated participation in regional and international economic events.

SSIF is one of the “largest” investment funds in Jordan, with assets exceeding JD16 billion. It invests in strategic sectors including banking, energy, mining, telecommunications, tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and real estate.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s CDG is considered one of the country’s “most prominent” public financial and investment institutions, with assets totalling some $35 billion.

