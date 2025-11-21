AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) has concluded the first and second phases of the Rural Economic Development and Employment Programme, reporting more than 16,000 beneficiaries and surpassing its planned targets across multiple indicators.

According to JEDCO, the programme reached 16,139 individuals, achieving 110 per cent of its target.

Women represented the largest share with 10,000 beneficiaries (133 per cent achievement), followed by 5,000 youth under 30 (159 per cent).

The programme also included support for 725 refugees and 616 members of savings and credit groups, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme generated 7,500 new job opportunities, exceeding expectations by 128 per cent, including 3,410 jobs for men and 4,066 for women.

Under its productive and entrepreneurial grants window, the programme awarded 1,346 grants worth USD 5.47 million (109 per cent achievement), aimed at boosting value chains and supporting rural agricultural entrepreneurship.

Women received 125 per cent of value-chain development grants and 64 per cent of entrepreneurial grants.

Impact assessments showed a 30 per cent increase in household income, a 130 per cent improvement in household assets, a 213 per cent reduction in food insecurity, and a 6.38 per cent decrease in income vulnerability among rural families.

Speaking at the programme’s closing ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, said the initiative delivered tangible development results in governorates and expanded employment opportunities, aligning with royal directives to ensure equitable development nationwide.

He stressed the importance of projects that strengthen rural and agricultural productivity and link the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Acting JEDCO CEO and Ministry Secretary-General Dana Zoubi, said the next phase will emphasise entrepreneurship and innovation in agricultural projects, with a focus on water scarcity solutions, climate adaptation, food security and supporting sustainable income-generating ventures that boost rural living standards.

Programme Director Zaid Nsour, noted that it demonstrated strong economic and social outcomes, reaching 130 per cent impact based on evaluations approved by the Ministry of Planning and conducted by an independent firm.

He stressed the role of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which provided both financing and technical support including training in financial management, project planning, marketing and modern production technologies.

The programme provided grants and loans ranging between 5,000 and JD50,000, generating substantial employment opportunities, particularly through small grants that proved sustainable for rural families engaged in agricultural activities.

It also earned recognition for gender impact, winning a Best Performance Award in Gender and Women’s Empowerment in a competition involving projects from over 35 countries.

Funded by IFAD and implemented by JEDCO, the programme supports small farmers, rural women, youth, agricultural associations, processors, exporters and micro and small enterprises by offering both financial assistance and technical capacity-building.

The third phase will begin early next year and run for six years, targeting rural families especially women and youth without stable income, along with small producers, agricultural companies and MSMEs.

The new phase will cover all governorates, dedicating 30 per cent of its budget to climate-related initiatives, circular and green economy projects, food security, agricultural innovation and activities aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision.

It will target 7,500 rural households, with 2.8 million euro allocated for non-repayable grants and 2.9 million euro in loans for micro, small and medium enterprises.

