AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday inaugurated a fogging system project at the Rehab Power Plant, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of gas turbines and improving operational performance during peak summer demand.

Kharabsheh stressed the importance of investing in modern technologies to boost the efficiency of power generation facilities and strengthen their operational readiness, commending efforts to complete the project in line with international technical standards, according to a ministry statement.

He said that the Rehab Power Plant, the Kingdom’s first combined-cycle power station, is a key component of the national electricity system, accounting for about 37 per cent of Jordan’s total installed generation capacity. He added that the plant is among the most efficient power stations in the Kingdom.

The minister said the energy sector remains a source of national pride, noting Jordan’s continued role in supporting regional energy needs by supplying part of Iraq’s electricity requirements through existing infrastructure, as well as providing electricity to Palestine and natural gas to Syria.

He added that the sector has been built by Jordanian expertise over decades and continues to serve as a key driver of economic development.

Samra Electric Power Generation Company Director General Sami Zawati said the implementation of the project aligns with the company’s strategy to adopt advanced technological solutions that enhance operational efficiency.

He said that the project was completed within the planned timeframe despite logistical challenges and regional disruptions affecting supply chains, at a cost of around JD1.3 million, financed by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

Zawati added that the plant is fully prepared to meet rising electricity demand during the summer months, stressing the company’s continued commitment to implementing qualitative projects that support the sustainability of the energy sector.

The fogging system works by lowering the temperature of air entering gas turbines, thereby reducing the impact of high ambient temperatures on generation efficiency.

It helps recover part of the capacity typically lost during hot weather and enhances output during peak-load periods, contributing to the stability of the national grid and energy security.

The Rehab Power Plant, operated by Samra Electric Power Generation Company, has a total capacity of 297 megawatts.

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