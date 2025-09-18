AMMAN —The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has disbursed the first instalment of 250 million euros in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Jordan.

The Commission said that the disbursement is part of the 500 million euros EU MFA IV programme to Jordan, approved by the European Parliament and the Council in April 2025, according to a European Commission statement.

The disbursement followed the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding by the EU and Jordan on August 25, which outlines the agreed-upon reforms and policy measures underpinning the implementation of the MFA.

The MFA supports the objectives of the broader EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership to promote economic stability, sustainable growth, resilience, and the reform process in Jordan, the statement said.

The release of the first instalment follows Jordan's compliance with the pre-conditions, which are the continued respect for democratic principles, the rule of law, and human rights, as well as the maintenance of a satisfactory track record under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The remaining two instalments of 150 million euros and 100 million euros are to be disbursed over a period of up to two and a half years. Their disbursement will be conditional on the timely and effective implementation of the policy measures set out in the Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreed reforms aim to strengthen Jordan's economy in key areas, including public finance management, governance and anti-corruption, social protection and labour market policies, the green transition and the business environment, the statement read.

The Commission, together with the European External Action Service, would continue to monitor progress closely in coordination with international partners.

This fourth MFA precedes the Commission's recent proposal for a fifth MFA operation to Jordan of up to 500 million euros in loans, which is subject to approval by the European Parliament and Council and will complement the reform agenda under this MFA. Together, the two operations would bring total EU macro-financial assistance to 1 billion euro.

