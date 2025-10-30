AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday held its twelfth monthly session in the governorates, convening in Amman, marking the completion of meetings in all governorates since the government’s formation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan stressed that Jordan’s diplomatic efforts will continue to focus on consolidating international support for the Palestinian cause and maintaining global attention on achieving a just peace that restores the Palestinian people’s rights.

The prime minister also said the Amman Civil Airport in Marka will reopen next month after years of closure, enhancing economic and tourism opportunities. He added that the government is finalising studies to establish a north–south overpass between Sweileh and Naour, which will include a route for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, to ease congestion on Amman’s main arteries.

In parallel, the government is working on plans to utilise the Hejaz Railway line to launch a light rail project linking Zarqa, Russeifa and Amman by 2030, integrated with the BRT network.

“The directives of His Majesty are clear, to stand firmly with the Palestinians,” the premier said, noting that Jordan continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through land convoys and field hospitals, and will intensify coordination with regional and international partners to stabilise the ceasefire.

Hassan announced the start of the Jabal Al Qalaa cable car project, to be implemented by Roya Amman Company with support from the Tourism Ministry. The project, which will link Amman with Luweibdeh and the Roman Theatre, is expected to be completed within 15 months and aims to revitalise downtown and eastern Amman.

Hassan said improving the economy remains the government’s top priority, noting that key indicators are showing steady progress despite regional challenges. Foreign investment has increased by 14 per cent, exports by 9 per cent and tourism revenues by 8.6 per cent, while the Amman Stock Exchange has surpassed the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008.

The government aims to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 80 per cent by 2028, down from 91 per cent currently, he added.

In the health sector, Hassan announced a JD45 million expansion of Al Bashir Hospital and the establishment of a new outpatient complex on part of the former Customs Department land in Qweismeh, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028.

