AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday toured tourism service projects, including the Dead Sea Corniche, currently being developed by the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) along the northern shore.

During the visit, Hassan instructed relevant authorities to expedite all necessary measures to complete the works ahead of their planned inauguration on Independence Day.

Spanning more than 200 dunums upon completion, the project would feature public parks, parking areas, commercial and tourism facilities, and public amenities aimed at serving both domestic and international visitors.

Hassan underscored the importance of the comprehensive development of the Dead Sea shoreline, highlighting its expected social and economic benefits for local communities, as well as its role in enhancing Jordan’s tourism offering.

He also stressed the need to ensure the provision and maintenance of essential services for citizens and visitors, while calling for a diversification of activities and events to position the beach as a key destination, particularly during the current tourism season.

JFDZ Chairman Sakher Ajlouni briefed the prime minister on the master plan, which seeks to integrate the “Tourist Beach” and “Corniche” projects to strengthen the area’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination.

The first phase includes the development of a 750-metre walkway along the Dead Sea shore, followed by a second phase extending three kilometres.

Plans also include landscaping works, family seating areas, shaded spaces, playgrounds, swimming pools and sports facilities, in addition to service amenities, restaurants, retail outlets, green areas and pedestrian pathways.

Ajlouni noted that the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local community, particularly through small-scale commercial and productive enterprises along the shore.

The development plan also includes the introduction of additional activities and events at Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II Park during the tourism season to further enhance the visitor experience.

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