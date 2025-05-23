AMMAN — Jordan’s total exports increased by 11.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year, driven by an 11.7 per cent increase in national exports and a 10.4 per cent rise in re-exports, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The DoS monthly report on foreign trade also highlighted a 6.6 per cent rise in imports, which in turn contributed to a 2.2 per cent increase in the trade deficit during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Total exports during this period reached JD 2.306 billion, with national exports amounting to JD 2.093 billion and re-exports totalling JD 213 million, while imports stood at JD 4.679 billion for the same period.

The trade deficit, defined as the gap between the value of total exports and imports, amounted to JD 2.373 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up from JD 2.323 billion during the corresponding period of 2024.

In March 2025 alone, total exports amounted to JD 856 million, including JD 784 million in national exports and JD 72 million in re-exports, while Imports valued at JD 1.614 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD 758 million for March 2025.

These figures reflect a notable improvement, with total exports increasing by 16.0 per cent compared to March 2024, and national exports rising by 18.4 per cent.

Imports also grew by 4.2 per cent, while re-exports declined by 5.3 per cent, leading to a 6.5 per cent decrease in the trade deficit.

