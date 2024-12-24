AMMAN — Mobile phone companies have confirmed that the issue of adjusting the prices of telecom services has been discussed with all relevant official bodies.

Based on these discussions, the companies said they have decided that a further review of service prices will take place at a later date after further study.

Unnamed authorized sources have been quoted in a statement ran by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying that each company will evaluate potential adjustments based on its business model and operating costs, while the price changes implemented on 17 December 2024 were currently under review.

The sources reaffirmed the commitment of the telecommunications companies operating in the Kingdom to contribute to the national economy by investing in infrastructure and keeping pace with technological advances.

The companies emphasised their continued coordination with the government, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), towards investing in cutting-edge communications technologies and business solutions, including the expansion of the 5G network to ensure ubiquitous coverage across the Kingdom, supporting national development and enabling businesses, institutions and individuals to harness the vast potential of 5G technology.

The companies also highlighted the positive impact this will have on the implementation of the economic modernisation vision and the improvement of the investment climate in the Kingdom, meeting the needs of various business sectors.

In addition, the telecommunications companies underlined the importance of supporting the local community through corporate social responsibility initiatives that cover key sectors such as health, education, environment, sports and youth, as well as community solidarity efforts and support for women and people with disabilities.

The companies will continue to build on their achievements in this area by expanding their programmes and initiatives to reach an even wider audience, according to Petra.

The companies also recognised the importance of Jordan's entrepreneurial sector in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities, and pledged to continue supporting emerging Jordanian start-ups, young innovators and entrepreneurial ideas through a variety of programmes launched throughout the year.

