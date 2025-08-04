AMMAN — The Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) on Saturday announced “strong” financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, driven by notable growth across its various programmes.

According to the company’s mid-year report, the total value of guarantees issued during the first six months of 2025 reached JD204 million, up from JD178 million in the same period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The company said that this increase reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing financial inclusion and supporting productive sectors across the Kingdom.

JLGC Chairman Adel Sharkas expressed pride in the company's performance, highlighting the strength of its business model and the effectiveness of its strategies.

He noted that these results align with the company’s mission to support economic growth and expand access to finance, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and export-oriented businesses.

The company reported a 3.8 per cent growth in total revenues, reaching JD25.2 million in the January-June period of 2025, compared with JD24.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, and net profit after tax rose to JD1.79 million, up from JD1.76 million in the same period last year, Sharkas said.

He added that as of the end of June 2025, total shareholders’ equity stood at JD44.8 million, while the company’s total assets reached JD781.3 million.

JLGC Director General Adnan Naji highlighted the company's continued developmental role, noting that it guaranteed 831 loans worth nearly JD96 million during the first half of the year, including 111 startup projects valued at JD10.5 million.

He also noted the growth of the Micro Enterprise Loan Guarantee Programme, launched two years ago, which has benefited 1,742 companies with total financing of JD13.2 million as of the end of June 2025.

In terms of export support, Naji said that the company remained active under its Export Credit and Domestic Sales Guarantee Programme, securing 2,306 export shipments and domestic sales transactions valued at JD107.7 million.

Also, 16 new industrial companies from various sectors joined the programme, bringing the total number of active insurance policies to 128, covering exports and sales to buyers in 40 countries around the world.

JLGC stressed that these results reflect growing trust from partners in the banking and industrial sectors, the strength of its relationships with financial institutions and exporters, and its continued role as a key enabler of sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion in Jordan.

