AMMAN — President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabbaa on Wednesday met Rwandan Ambassador to the Kingdom James Ngango to discuss establishing a Jordan-Rwanda business council.

The council aims to boost economic relations, facilitate “deeper” business cooperation between the two countries, explore ways to expand cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and develop trade and investment exchanges, especially in priority sectors of mutual interest, according to Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Tabbaa stressed the importance of building “strategic” partnerships between businessmen in Jordan and Rwanda, calling for the need to organise "reciprocal" economic delegations to highlight promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, tourism and pharmaceuticals.

He also highlighted the significance of enhancing communication channels between the business communities of both countries to facilitate the exchange of expertise and enhancing cooperation.

Ngango welcomed the proposal to establish a Jordan-Rwanda business council, expressing Rwanda’s interest in boosting economic cooperation with Jordan.

He highlighted his country’s commitment to encouraging investors from both sides to explore the available investment opportunities, reinforcing the intent to expand bilateral economic ties and collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

The diplomat said that Jordan offers an attractive investment environment and encouraging incentives, while Rwanda provides a stimulating investment climate and various facilities for foreign investors.

He stressed the importance of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries and providing appropriate frameworks to support cooperation.

The trade volume between Jordan and Rwanda reached some $3.4 million in 2023, compared with $2.4 million in 2022, according to Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

