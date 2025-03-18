AMMAN: The latest issue of the Official Gazette included the 2025 instructions for granting the investor card in its three categories (A, B, and C) to investors and their family members.

These instructions are issued in accordance with Article 17/B of the Investment Environment Law No. 21 of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Ministry of Investment introduced the investor card to streamline administrative procedures at government institutions, granting cardholders priority in completing transactions, accessing high-quality services, and facilitating investment-related processes.

The card also ensures smooth entry and movement through Jordan’s border crossings and airports.

The ministry reserves the right to verify, at any time and through any means deemed appropriate, that the cardholder continues to meet the eligibility requirements. If any conditions are violated, Article 18 of the instructions will apply.

Under the new regulations, if an investor card has expired for more than a year, a renewal request will be processed as a first-time issuance.

If an investor transfers their card to a new company while it remains valid, it will be reissued for the remaining period. If the card has expired, the application will be treated as a first-time issuance.

An investor card (A) is granted by the director of the Investment Services Directorate if the investor’s stake in a company’s registered capital or total shares across multiple companies amounts to at least JD150,000, provided that the company creates at least 25 jobs for Jordanians or five jobs in the ICT sector.

The card is granted if the investor’s total shareholding exceeds JD300,000 and the company employs at least 15 Jordanians, or three in the ICT sector.

The company must have registered these employees with the Social Security Corporation for at least four months before issuance or renewal.

The card is valid for one year upon initial issuance and three years upon first renewal. For the second renewal and beyond, the investor must maintain eligibility for five consecutive years.

The minister may, upon the recommendation of the Investment Services Director, issue a category (A) card to investors whose projects do not meet the initial requirements, provided their fixed assets exceed JD1.5 million or their sales, imports, or purchases exceed JD1.5 million, with at least JD500,000 in fixed assets and a minimum of three Jordanian employees.

For projects exceeding JD5 million in assets or transactions, with at least JD500,000 in fixed assets and five Jordanian employees, the card will be issued for one year and renewed for three years at a time.

The minister also has the discretion to issue up to 50 investor cards annually, maintaining a maximum of 250 active cards at any given time, for individuals with strong investment reputations who are expected to bring new investments to Jordan.

A category (B) investor card is issued to Syrian investors with at least JD50,000 in registered capital, provided their company creates six job opportunities for Jordanians.

The card is granted by the investment services director and is valid for one year, renewable under the same conditions.

The minister may issue a Category (B) card to the chairman or board members of a foreign company that directly invests at least JD50,000 in a Jordanian firm, provided it creates six Jordanian jobs.

Companies may receive up to three such cards, depending on their shareholding size.

The minister may issue a category (B) investor card based on recommendations from the Syrian Affairs Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

A category (C) card may be issued to Syrian investors with at least JD25,000 in registered capital and companies employing at least three Jordanians.

The card is valid for one year and is renewable under the same conditions, provided its expiration date does not exceed that of the work permit required by law.

This card can also be granted to senior management employees of eligible companies upon request.

The instructions mandate that investors requiring work permits must obtain them from the relevant authorities before receiving their Investor Card.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

