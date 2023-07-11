AMMAN — Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf on Monday met with a group of Syrian investors in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Saqqaf emphasised the ministry's commitment to closely monitor ongoing projects in the country, and expressed interest in understanding investors’ needs and providing practical solutions to any challenges they may face.

She assured the investors that the ministry's doors are open to them to encourage and facilitate the investment process.

Saqqaf also noted that the Investment Environment Law ensures equal treatment for all investments in Jordan, regardless of whether they are led by Jordanian or non-Jordanian investors. The law provides protections for investors and promotes a shift from pre-approval control to post-approval supervision.

The minister outlined the ministry’s key plans and explained that significant efforts have been made to simplify and expedite the registration and licensing processes for investment projects, referring to the newly launched promotional "Invest in Jordan" platform dedicated to investors in the Kingdom.

The platform facilitates direct communication between local and international investors, offers them a range of services, guarantees transparency in handling requests, reduces processing time and minimises administrative burdens.

The investors expressed their appreciation for the ministry's efforts in providing insights into the investment climate in Jordan and addressing their concerns and suggestions.

