AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah met with President of the Jordanian-American Business Council (JABC) Tariq Hassan and council members on Thursday to explore mechanisms for boosting economic cooperation between Jordan and the US and supporting Jordanian exporters in the US market.

Discussions focused on the upcoming JABC’s participation at an international Expo in Detroit, scheduled for September 17–19, 2026, according to a ministry statement.

The expo will serve as a platform for Jordanian companies to showcase their products and services, connect with US counterparts, and establish business partnerships.

The discussion stressed the significance of Jordanian private sector’s participation, represented by chambers of commerce and industry and local companies, in enhancing the country’s presence at the event.

Qudah highlighted that Expo 2026 presents a "pivotal" opportunity to expand Jordan’s export base and boost its competitiveness globally.

He called for coordination with the Jordan Exports Company to consolidate efforts in assisting Jordanian companies in entering the US market.

Qudah also stressed the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) to develop a national action plan enabling Jordanian IT companies to seize opportunities in the US through branches or representatives.

