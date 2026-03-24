AMMAN - Jordan’s industrial sector maintained a positive trajectory in 2025, recording "solid" growth across production, exports and financial market indicators, alongside an expanding workforce.

According to a report by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), employment in the sector reached 261,000 workers in 2025, marking a 3 per cent increase compared with 2024.

The sector also grew by 5.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, up from 3.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Industry contributed 45 per cent to the overall GDP growth in 2025, while accounting for 24.3 per cent of the Kingdom’s GDP, underlining its "central" role in supporting the national economy and boosting productive capacity.

The report noted a 1.29 per cent annual increase in the industrial production quantity index, with six sub-sectors posting varying growth rates.

Construction industries led with 17.4 per cent, followed by pharmaceuticals at 7.6 per cent and food industries at 3.3 per cent.

Mining industries grew by 2.04 per cent, packaging by 1.5 per cent, and engineering industries by 1.41 per cent, the report showed.

On exports, Jordan’s industrial exports rose by 10.2 per cent in 2025 to reach JD8.893 billion, while manufacturing exports increased by 9.4 per cent.

Industrial exports covered 43 per cent of imports, and accounted for around 92 per cent of total national exports, highlighting the sector’s competitiveness in external markets.

Eight out of ten industrial sectors recorded export growth, led by construction industries with a sharp 830 per cent increase, followed by mining at 16 per cent, engineering and electrical industries at 15 per cent, and plastics and rubber at 14 per cent.

Exports of food industries rose by 13 per cent, while packaging, paper, chemicals and cosmetics each grew by 6 per cent, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical supplies by 5 per cent.

On the other hand, leather and garments saw a "slight" decline of 0.1 per cent, while wood and furniture dropped by 2 per cent.

On the financial side, the industrial index on the Amman Stock Exchange surged by 60.4 per cent last year.

Industry accounted for 41 per cent of the market’s capitalisation and 25.8 per cent of total trading volume, according to the report.

Credit facilities extended to the industrial sector reached JD4.2 billion, representing 11.8 per cent of total lending by banks.

The report concluded that the sector’s 2025 performance reaffirms the competitiveness of Jordanian industry, its role in driving economic growth, attracting investment and generating employment, as well as the "effectiveness" of industrial policies and credit support in sustaining expansion, Petra reported.

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