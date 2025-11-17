AMMAN — A government achievements report for Jordan's ministries and public institutions in the digital economy, ICT, cyber security and postal sectors showed that 14 projects were completed during last October 2025.

According to last month’s ministerial achievements report issued Sunday, by the Ministry of Government Communication, the Ministry of Digital Economy launched the Jahez programme to support Jordanian entrepreneurs and early-stage startups by providing training, mentorship and access to potential funding opportunities.

The ministry also launched the Jordan-UK Tech Connect Forum 2025 in London, in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy and with support from the Jordan Source programme.

It also secured first place on the National Integrity Index, reflecting its "commitment to transparency and institutional integrity," and conducted a survey of visitors to government service centres in the third quarter to assess performance and service quality.

Regarding Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), the report stressed the launch of the Postal Entrepreneurship initiative targeting Jordanian university students, in partnership with postal-sector stakeholders and the INJAZ Foundation.

The TRC also issued the 2025 Mobile Number Portability Service Instructions as part of government policy requirements to develop sectors and support nationwide digital transformation.

Additionally, the TRC participated in the International Cyber Week in Singapore under the theme, and in the fifth meeting of the Arab Preparatory Team for the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in the UAE.

The TRC also held an awareness workshop on FM radio broadcasting stations with participation from broadcasting companies and other stakeholders.

The report noted the National Cyber Security Centre launched the fourth edition of its awareness campaign, themed: "Digital Hint," held the final session of its "Cyber Dialogues" series, released the Q2 2025 Cyber security Status Report, and continued implementing the National Cyber Security Framework for public institutions.

According to the report, the Jordan Post Company (JPC)’s key achievements included expanded cooperation with DHL in training, qualification and e-commerce, through the International Academy for E-Commerce and Logistics, in addition to offering domestic and international money transfer services through its nationwide branch network.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

