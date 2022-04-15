AMMAN — The Government Accelerators Centre on Thursday held a ceremony to celebrate overcoming the second batch of challenges related to government service.

The second batch focused on four challenges related to energy and mineral sources, digital economy and entrepreneurship, and the housing and urban development sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the energy and mineral sources sector, the centre’s teams developed an online investment platform, cutting the timeframe for the provision of service from 150 to 75 days.

A platform meant to ease the approval procedures related to sales tax and customs fees exemptions was introduced as well, cutting the timeframe for the service provision from 30 to 15 days.

In the digital economy and entrepreneurship sector challenge related to government data classification policy, a unified classification system was made in accordance with Jordan’s regulatory legislation.

For the housing and urban development sector, the centre’s teams managed to provide property transfer e-services.

During the ceremony held at the Prime Ministry and attended by Minister of State for Follow-up and Government Coordination Nawaf Tall, the third batch of challenges was launched, focusing on the lack of financial liquidity to meet the obligations of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, linking the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission with the Ministry of Local Administration and the e-Fawateercom service, as well as the challenge of enforcing the Jalwa (forced relocation) document.

The Government Accelerators Centre is an output of a strategic partnership and cooperation in a government modernisation agreement made between the Kingdom and the UAE.

