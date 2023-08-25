AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Plan International Jordan on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train employees of business incubators and knowledge stations.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh and Head of Mission of Plan International Jordan Hamida Jahamah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memo aims to maintain and renovate four knowledge stations in Irbid, Mafraq, Zarqa and Amman — to be selected at a later date — in order to provide safe spaces for youth education and capacity building.

Hanandeh stressed the ministry's keenness to build young people’s entrepreneurial skills and to support entrepreneurs, start-up owners and those who are willing to establish their own projects.

Under the MoU, young entrepreneurs will be able to obtain financial and technical support based on an evaluation from special committees appointed by both parties. Under the MoU, 12 schools will be selected in targeted governorates, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to integrate basic entrepreneurship skills into the curriculum.

