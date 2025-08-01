AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday decided to reduce the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and raise the price of diesel for August, while maintaining the prices of kerosene and household gas cylinders.

Based on international market trends in July, the committee reduced the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline to JD0.850 per litre for August, down from JD0.860 in July, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline was also lowered to JD1.075 per litre, compared with JD1.085 the previous month. Diesel will be sold at JD0.690 per litre in August, up from JD0.675 in July.

The price of kerosene remains unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, while the price of a 12.5kg household gas cylinder stays fixed at JD7, the committee announced.

The committee meets monthly to review global oil price movements and adjust local fuel prices accordingly. The average price of Brent crude oil in July stood at approximately $70.9 per barrel, compared to $71.6 per barrel in June, the statement said.

Also on Thursday, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Ziad Saida announced that the commission has decided to set the fuel price difference charge on electricity bills for August 2025 at zero.

Saida noted that the approved rate remains unchanged from that of July.

