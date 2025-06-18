AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday reassured members of the Energy Sector Partnership Council that the Kingdom’s electrical system remains stable and secure, despite the suspension of natural gas supplies, Jordan’s primary source for electricity generation, due to the ongoing regional escalation.

Speaking during a meeting with the council to discuss bylaws under the General Electricity Law No. 10 of 2025, Kharabsheh said countries across the region are facing mounting challenges amid worsening geopolitical tensions.

He noted that Jordan has activated contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted supply, highlighting the pivotal role of domestic energy resources in supporting the Kingdom’s power sector, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister said that Jordan imports around 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from Egypt, adding that the government is currently incurring additional costs to meet energy demands due to the crisis.

To address the shortfall, Kharabsheh said the Kingdom is replenishing its reserves through diversified supply chains of diesel and other petroleum derivatives to support electricity generation, stressing that Jordanian power plants are equipped to switch to alternative fuel sources while maintaining grid efficiency.

He also emphasised that the ministry was closely monitoring regional developments and coordinating with all relevant entities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across all sectors.

The minister and council members reviewed the draft bylaws stemming from the General Electricity Law No. 10 of 2025, which includes two bylaws and 14 detailed instructions.

He noted that the new legislation boosts the consumer storage system, contributing to enhanced energy supply security.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, the National Electric Power Company, Jordan Electric Power Company, Samra Electric Power Company, Irbid District Electricity Company, Electricity Distribution Company, and the Central Electricity Generating Company.

Also present were representatives from the Jordan Strategy Forum, the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the National Energy Research Centre, EDAMA Association for Energy, Water and Environment, the Jordanian Renewable Energy Companies Association, the Jordan Engineers Association, and companies that have signed agreements with the ministry in the field of green hydrogen.

Also on Tuesday senior official at the Ministry of Energy said that relevant government entities were taking necessary measures to ensure a continuous supply and sustainable stock of alternative fuel for up to 20 days, as part of efforts to offset a shortage in natural gas used for electricity generation in the Kingdom.

The official also stressed that all concerned authorities are assessing the situation and its developments, both immediate and long-term, to protect Jordan’s energy security.

