AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday discussed with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Iraq in the fields of oil and energy.

According to a ministry statement, the talks were held on the sidelines of the Iraq Investment Forum 2025, where both sides reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation and expanding partnership in various energy sectors in the interests of both countries.

The statement noted that earlier in September, the Iraqi government approved extending the memorandum of understanding on supplying and transporting crude oil to Jordan for an additional three months under the same terms previously in place.

Jordan imported nearly 3.6 million barrels of crude oil from Iraq last year, delivered via more than 14,000 tankers, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' 2024 annual report.

These imports accounted for roughly 7 per cent of the domestic market needs. The average stock levels included more than 260,000 tonnes of crude oil and diesel, over 215,000 tonnes of gasoline across both 90 and 95 octane grades, and significant reserves of kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, heavy fuel, jet fuel, and asphalt.

Jordan’s imports of Iraqi crude oil are part of a long-standing agreement that allows the Kingdom to purchase Kirkuk crude at a discounted rate.

Under the deal, the price of Iraqi oil is linked to the monthly average of Brent crude, with Jordan receiving a $16-per-barrel discount.

