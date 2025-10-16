AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Wednesday reiterated Jordan’s readiness to supply Lebanon with part of its electricity needs once all other concerned parties complete their preparations.

During a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Saddi Kharabsheh said that the interconnection lines on the Jordanian side are fully operational.

He highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of electricity interconnection and natural gas supply, according to an Energy Ministry statement. The two ministers also discussed the possibility of delivering natural gas to Lebanon through the Arab Gas Pipeline as part of efforts to enhance cooperation.

Kharabsheh also stressed the deep-rooted historical relations between Jordan and Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Energy Ministry Amani Al Azzam and National Electric Power Company Director General Sufian Bataineh.

