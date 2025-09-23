AMMAN — The Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) was prepared and reviewed by the private sector, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said on Monday.

During a meeting organised by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jordan and the Jordanian-French Business Club, he noted that the second executive programme of the vision, covering the next three years, will be released soon following recent discussions, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Despite regional challenges, particularly the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its repercussions, Qudah said that the Jordanian economy achieved several positive results, some of which exceeded expectations, noting that growth reached 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, compared with projections of 2.2 per cent.

He added that national exports rose by more than 9 per cent during the first half of the year, while foreign investment increased by 14 per cent.

Container traffic through Aqaba Port also grew by 33 per cent, reflecting an improvement in transit trade and an increase in exports to Syria, the minister said.

"These results clearly demonstrate the stability of Jordan’s economy, the availability of security and the effectiveness of measures taken, all of which contribute to boosting the investment environment and attracting more projects," he said.

Qudah highlighted the “strong” cooperation between Jordan and France at various levels, though the bilateral trade balance continues to show a significant deficit in France’s favour.

Jordan imported JD267 million worth of French goods in 2024, while its exports to France were considerably lower.

He urged both sides to explore ways to increase trade exchange and develop effective mechanisms to achieve this goal by tapping into underutilised opportunities, underscoring the role of the private sector in the two countries.

Qudah stressed that Jordan and France have “every reason to pursue a stronger economic partnership in the near future, whether within the framework of the Jordan-EU Association Agreement or bilaterally.”

He noted that this agreement seeks to create conditions for the gradual liberalisation of trade in goods, services and capital, while promoting "balanced" economic and social relations through dialogue and cooperation.

