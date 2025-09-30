AMMAN — Director General of the Department of Statistics (DoS) Haider Freihat met on Monday with World Bank Regional Director Sandeep Mahajan to explore avenues for cooperation in developing official statistics and strengthening the department’s institutional capacities.

Freihat reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing Jordan’s national statistical system in line with national priorities and international standards. He highlighted key achievements, including the adoption of the new National Statistics Law, the launch of the National Strategy for Statistics and Development and improved access to key indicators through the department’s online portal and interactive national data centre, according to a DoS statement.

He emphasised the DoS’s central role in providing policymakers with accurate data to support sustainable development plans, underlining the importance of transparency and data accessibility both nationally and internationally, while continuing cooperation with the World Bank.

Freihat also expressed the department’s readiness to conduct further studies with the World Bank to benefit the national economy and Jordanian society.

Mahajan commended the DoS’s efforts in modernisation, digital transformation, and the use of administrative data. He also reiterated the bank’s ongoing technical and logistical support for statistical development projects in Jordan, particularly the interactive national data centre set to launch in early 2026, as well as future enhancements to strengthen analytical capacities.

The meeting also reviewed two analytical studies, on Jordan’s labour market and gender statistics, highlighting the importance of derived indicators for informing policy and future planning. Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination on ongoing and upcoming projects to modernise the statistical infrastructure and expand data utilisation in support of development policies.

