AMMAN: The government on Tuesday approved an increase in military pensions, setting the minimum at JD350, effective as of the end of this month.

The decision, announced during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, coincides with Veterans Day.

The adjustment will benefit some 17,000 retired military personnel at a total cost of around JD5 million, to be financed by the Ministry of Finance's Directorate of Pensions and the Social Security Corporation. It also ensures parity between military pensioners who receive their pensions from the Social Security and those who receive their pensions through the Ministry of Finance.

The move corrects a long-standing disparity affecting older military pensioners, whose pensions ranged from JD220 to JD350. As new military pensions already start at JD350, the decision brings older pensioners into line with current standards.

Prime Minister Hassan reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting veterans, recognising their service as an integral part of the nation. He emphasised that they remain a trusted pillar of society and a valuable source of experience, enjoying the full confidence of His Majesty King Abdullah.

The government is also working with the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans and other institutions to allocate agricultural land and support cooperatives that create economic opportunities for retired military personnel.

