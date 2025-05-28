AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) board of commissioners on Tuesday approved the registration of the "National Carrier Project" company within the zone.

This move allows the company to benefit from the zone’s incentives, paving the way for the launch of this "critical" water project, which will desalinate Red Sea water and transport it to the capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ASEZA took several “strategic” steps aimed at boosting investment, accelerating national infrastructure efforts, and promoting sustainability in the region.

In a bid to strengthen Aqaba’s role as a "regional" logistics hub, the board also endorsed new guidelines that will enable companies not formally registered in the zone to engage in "transit" trade.

The board of commissioners decided to approve the signing of a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the integrated and sustainable management of textile waste within the ASEZA.

The recycling textile waste project aims to promote the green economy and encourage sustainability in the industrial sector.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote a circular economy and reinforce Aqaba’s transformation into an environmentally friendly, green city.

The board also approved the "revised" zoning plans for the village of Dabbat Hanout.

This decision is part of the authority’s vision to regulate and develop Dabbat Hanout village in coordination with relevant entities, addressing existing irregularities to ensure proper land division, consolidation, regulatory amendments, and the removal of violations on state-owned lands.

