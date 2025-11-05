AMMAN — Chairwoman of the Jordanian-Emirati Business Women Council Amal Hadabi, and accompanying council members met on Tuesday in the presence of ASEZA’s Director of Investment Promotion Mohammad Hasanat.

ASEZA’s Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar said, Aqaba is fast emerging as a regional benchmark for attracting high-value investments and fostering a dynamic business environment.

Abu Omar added that Aqaba is reflecting both the "strategic" vision of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the royal directive to establish the city as a leading economic hub in the region.

He stressed the authority’s commitment to supporting women-led initiatives and empowering women across the city’s economic and social sectors.

The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, investment, and tourism sectors to expand partnership opportunities between ASEZA and businesswomen from Jordan and the UAE.

