AMMAN — The cumulative agricultural Producer Price Index (PPI) for the first six months of this year reached 122.3 percentage points, compared with 111.3 percentage points for the same period last year, marking an increase of 10 per cent.

In comparison between the first six months of the current year with the same period last year, the prices of agricultural producers of a number of crops, most notably: chili peppers, green sweet peppers and flowers.

The productions relative importance constituted 65.5 per cent, and the index rate witnessed a decrease in the prices of a number of crops, most notably: potatoes and eggplants, with a relative importance of 34.5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the monthly report of the Department of Statistics (DoS) released on Monday, the agricultural PPI for June of this year recorded 143.1 points compared with 137.5 points for the same month last year, an increase of 4.1 per cent.

On the scale of the monthly change, the agricultural Producer Price Index (PPI) for June 2025 increased compared with the same month of 2024, mainly due to the increase in the price index of a number of crops.

The most important of which are: strawberries, okra, and berries, where the relative importance of crops whose prices increased was 52.3 per cent.

On the other hand, the price index of a number of crops decreased, most notably: Cherries, mushrooms, and colorful bell peppers, and the relative importance of crops whose prices fell were 47.7 per cent.

The agricultural PPI for June 2025 recorded 143.1 points compared with 145.1 percentage points of the previous May of the same year, recording a decrease of 1.4 per cent.

The index for the month of June 2025 was decreased with the previous month of the same year, the prices of a group of crops, whose relative importance constituted 85.5 per cent.

The most important of which were molokhia, grapes, and figs, while the price index of a group of crops, the most important of which are: Zahra, Lokdnia, and green onions, increased, with a relative importance of 14.5 per cent.

