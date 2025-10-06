AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Industry’s (ACI) exports rose by 15.7 per cent over the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, ACI statistical data showed on Saturday.

According to the data, the chamber’s exports, based on certificates of origin it issued, reached JD5.612 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared with JD4.849 billion for the same period last year, according to an ACI statement.

Eight industrial sub-sectors recorded an increase in their exports during the reporting period, ranging from 55.1 per cent for construction industries to 23.2 per cent for food, agricultural, livestock and catering industries.

Exports from the wood and furniture sector declined by 10.6 per cent, while the packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies sector dropped by 2.2 per cent.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq accounted for more than half of the ACI’s exports during the past nine months of this year, with a combined total of JD3.152 billion.

ACI’s exports to India climbed 29.4 per cent during the January-September period of 2025, reaching nearly JD890 million, compared with JD687 million over the first three quarters of 2024.

Exports to Saudi Arabia also rose by 7.7 per cent, totalling JD636 million, up from JD590 million, while shipments to Iraq recorded a slight decline of 1.3 per cent, falling to JD693 million down from JD702 million.

Exports to the US dropped by 6.5 per cent to JD938 million, down from JD1.003 billion, while the US remained among the leading destinations for Amman’s industrial products.

Meanwhile, exports to Syria surged by 464.6 per cent, reaching JD283 million, up from JD50 million for the same period in 2024.

In terms of geographic distribution during the January–September period of 2025, Arab countries topped the list with JD2.651 billion in exports, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD1.251billion, and North American countries with JD973 million.

Exports to EU countries totalled JD361 million, while exports to non-EU European countries stood at JD187 million.

Exports to African nations reached JD99 million, South American countries JD52 million, and other destinations JD37 million.

