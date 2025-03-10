AMMAN: Certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) jumped 21.2 per cent in value during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, revealed that the value of certificates of origin reached JD222 million in the January-February period of 2025, up from JD183 million in the 2024 corresponding period, reflecting increased commercial activity across Jordan's export sectors.

The chamber also reported a "substantial" increase in the number of certificates of origin processed, with the number rising 32.2 per cent to 4,487 from 3,394 during the same period last year, suggesting broader participation in export markets among Jordanian businesses.

Syria emerged as the leading destination by volume with 1,072 certificates valued at some JD12 million. Iraq dominated in value terms with JD96 million in exports across 477 certificates, underscoring the continuing importance of the Iraqi market for Jordanian exporters despite ongoing regional challenges.

Other significant export markets included Switzerland, where just six certificates generated JD26 million in value, highlighting the high-value nature of these transactions.

Egypt received 125 shipments worth JD15 million, while the UAE accounted for 380 shipments valued at around JD14 million.

The composition of exports shows foreign-origin goods represented the largest category at JD104 million, pointing to Jordan's role as a regional trade hub.

Domestically produced industrial products accounted for JD52 million of the total, while agricultural exports reached JD19 million. Products of Arab origin totalled JD16 million, with various other categories making up the remainder.

The certificate of origin, which serves as official verification of a product's country of origin, plays a "crucial" role in international commerce by enabling customs authorities to determine applicable tariffs and import regulations.

The ACC issues these certificates for multiple categories including locally produced agricultural and animal products, raw natural resources, re-exported foreign goods, and foreign merchandise traded under specific regulatory conditions.

For industrial products, the chamber issues certificates based on original factory invoices certified by an industrial chamber, along with properly certified certificates of origin confirming Jordanian origin.

This process operates in accordance with Article 29 of the Jordanian Chambers of Commerce Bylaw No. 45 of 2009 and the 2013 instructions for issuing certificates of origin.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).