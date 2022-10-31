The Jordanian –Egyptian joint military drill "Aqaba/7" kicked off on Saturday in Egypt. The 12-day event, which falls within a series of joint military exercises and featured the attendance of a number of officers from the Egyptian armed forces, aims to strengthen military cooperation between the two sides, notably exchanging experience to help in addressing regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

