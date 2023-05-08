AMMAN — The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Jordan on Sunday signed a new agreement with the Agriculture Ministry as part of the Employment Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) phase VI funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW).

BMZ supported the ILO EIIP project with 18 million euros that should cover the activities for 24 months, according to an ILO statement.

The funding aims to increase short-term income and improve living environment, through decent paid employment, in addition to providing young Jordanians and Syrians with suitable skills that will help them to get long-term job opportunities.

The project will have partnerships with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Local Administration, Ministry of Labour and several municipalities to implement the activities.

The funding support for this second Implementation Agreement amounts to JD2,160,843, which will be contributed by the ILO project through KfW on behalf of BMZ. The timeline to complete the project is 16 months, the statement said.

At the end of the project, the total funding for the ministry from the KfW-funded project will be JD2,364,216 that is expected to generate 120,420 paid green decent worker days and 1250 job opportunities for Jordanians and Syrians through the employment intensive approach.

These jobs will be created by planting 89,000 trees in 1,750 dunums in Al Koora area in Irbid Governorate and in Kofranjeh in Ajloun Governorate, and by rehabilitating two forests in Bani Kenanah in Irbid Governorate, through nurseries in Irbid and Balqa. The Ministry of Agriculture will install 9,000 metres of fencing material to protect new forests.

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat stated that this agreement will contribute to the National Afforestation Plan, contribute to the employment of Jordanians and Syrians and improve the economic situation.

“The agreement is in line with the Royal vision to improve the agricultural sector and create job opportunities in this sector,” Hneifat added.

Mark Schwiete, Director KfW Office Amman, said: “KfW and the German government are committed to supporting economic opportunities and employment creation in Jordan. Through afforestation activities, this phase of the programme will enhance sustainable management of forest areas contributing to a clean green environment which are key to the climate crisis.”

Shailendra Jha Kumar, Chief Technical Adviser ILO, said: “ILO is happy to be part of the implementation plan for the government with the Ministry of Agriculture. We had a very nice and professional experience from the first implementation agreement that was completed with quality and on time.”

The EIIP project was started in 2016 in Jordan in response to the Syrian crisis and help the Jordan government in facing the challenges related to the Syrian refugee arrivals. It focuses on increasing short-term employment through improving infrastructure and environment and to provide youth with skills that will support them to find long-term job opportunities.

The project is inclusive for Jordanian, Syrians, men, women and persons with disability.

