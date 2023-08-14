AMMAN — Director-General of the Government Tenders Department Mahmoud Khalifat on Sunday unveiled six major tenders, including the construction of the 21,675-square-metre Princess Muna Hospital in Amman and the expansion of five hospitals in Amman, Zarqa and Mafraq.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Khalifat confirmed that these projects are under tender preparation.

Emphasising the government's focus on education and health projects, he said that a number of school-related tenders are also underway, including five schools funded by the Saudi Fund, and 11 newly approved schools worth JD18.2 million. In addition, seven Kuwait-funded school supervision tenders, totalling JD1.6 million, will be followed by implementation tenders worth approximately JD16 million.

Khalifat also discussed several USAID-funded initiatives, including plans to construct 30 schools over five years at a cost of JD150 million, and projects to renovate another 30 schools at a cost of JD100 million. In the coming two weeks, tenders for the first six schools, each 7,700 square metres in size, will be floated, he said.

Khalifat also mentioned that five tenders worth more than JD7 million for road-related project have been issued this year. More than 17 other tenders for road construction and maintenance, worth over JD22 million, are also in the pipeline, he added.

Highlighting the Department's top position in the National Integrity Indicator, Khalifat said that this achievement underlines the department’s commitment to following best practices, updating legislation and automating processes.

