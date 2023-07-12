AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Tuesday decided to reduce the working hours of employees who work outdoors on Wednesday until 12 noon amid the heatwave forecast.

GAM Spokesperson Naser Rahamneh said, according to the decision by Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, working hours will be suspended between 12 noon and 4pm.

Additionally GAM will provide outdoor personnel with water and head coverings to protect from the sun, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

