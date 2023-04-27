AMMAN — The Kingdom’s oil bill in the January-February period of 2023 increased by 1.4 per cent compared with the figures of the same period of 2022, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS). The DoS data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, revealed that the oil bill increased to JD486 million in the first two months of 2023, up from JD479 million during the same period of the previous year.

According to a DoS report on foreign trade, mineral fuels and oils topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports in the January-February period, amounting to JD189 million, followed by gasoline at JD118 million. The Kingdom's imports of crude oil reached JD89 million, while diesel reached JD84 million and lubricants JD6 million.

