AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up to 108.47 points in the first fourth months of 2023 compared with 104.58 in the same period of 2022, an increase of 3.71 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday.

In its monthly bulletin, the DoS noted that the fuel and electricity sub-group was responsible for 23.33 per cent of the index increase, with rent contributing 5.17 per cent, transport 3.32 per cent, yoghurt and eggs 8.84 per cent and healthcare 6.58 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In April, inflation increased 2.93 points, to reach 109.9 points, compared with 105.99 points recorded in the same month of 2022, DoS figures showed.

The department noted that the culture and entertainment sub-group was responsible for 9.55 per cent of the April 2023 increase, with yoghurt and eggs contributing 9.19 per cent, health 6.22 per cent, rent 5.17 per cent and transport 3.56 per cent.

In 2022, CPI in Jordan stood at 106.46 points, up from 102.46 points in 2021, marking an increase of 4.23 per cent, according to a previous DoS statement.

In a speech during a December Lower House session regarding the General Budget, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ said that he expected an inflation rate of 3.8 per cent and a real growth rate of 2.7 per cent in 2023.

