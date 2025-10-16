AMMAN — The Ipsos Jordan Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) has revealed a 1.3 per cent year-on-year increase in Jordanian consumer confidence in the national economy during the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, reaching 40.7 per cent.

According to Ipsos report, the rise in the index reflects growing optimism among Jordanians about the economic outlook, particularly over the coming months.

A majority of respondents believe the economy is moving in the right direction, with many viewing the current situation more positively than in previous years.

According to the report, unemployment remains the most pressing issue, cited by 62 per cent of survey participants as the top concern facing the national economy.

The quarterly index measures public perceptions of both current and future economic conditions, personal financial stability, and intentions related to saving and investment.

The results from the third quarter, based on data collected in September, showed broad improvements across several sub-indices.

Confidence in the direction of the local economy increased by 5.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching 55.8 per cent, general job security rose by 2.1 per cent to 49.2 per cent, while the index measuring confidence in the investment climate edged up slightly by 0.9 per cent to 30.9 per cent.

Confidence in personal financial capabilities saw a 1.4 per cent increase, reaching 28.8 per cent, the report said.

Sixty-four per cent of Jordanians surveyed said they believe the country is heading in the right direction, while 36 per cent expressed the opposite view.

Regarding the current economic situation, 56 per cent of respondents described it as positive, compared with 44 per cent who saw it as negative.

Looking ahead six months, 45 per cent expected the economy to improve, while 40 per cent anticipated it would weaken, and 15 per cent predicted no change.

Other key concerns highlighted in the survey included the rising cost of living (51 per cent), poverty and social inequality (42 per cent), education (24 per cent), and access to healthcare (17 per cent).

Despite these issues, there is a degree of optimism about personal finances, with 51 per cent of participants expecting their financial situation to improve over the next six months. In contrast, 35 per cent anticipated it would worsen, while 13 per cent expected no change.

