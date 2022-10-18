The total area of licenced buildings reached 5.627 million square metres in the first eight months of 2022, compared with 5.456 million square metres during the same period of 2021, marking a 3.1 per cent increase, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday.

The department added that the total number of building licences issued in the Kingdom went down by 5.3 per cent from January-August of 2022 to 16,346 licences, when compared with the same period of 2021, which saw 17,268 licences, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The area of residential buildings totalled 4.688 million square metres in the January-August period of 2022, compared with 4.798 million square metres in the same period last year, registering a decline of 2.3 per cent, the DoS said.

The DoS stated in its report that the total area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes showed an increase of 42.7 per cent, amounting to some 939,000 square metres in the first eight months of 2022, compared with around 658,000 square metres in the same period last year.

Licenced residential buildings comprised 83.3 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, according to the department.

The central region of the Kingdom registered 65.5 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, while the north recorded 24.6 per cent and the south witnessed 9.9 per cent, according to the DoS.

At a monthly level, data showed that the number of building permits in August alone reached 2,841, while the area of licensed buildings reached 1.006 million square metres, compared with 940,000 square metres during the same month of 2021, registering an increase of 7 per cent.

