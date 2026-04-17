AMMAN — Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh has described the Aqaba Port Rail Project as a “game changer” and a “transformative step” for Jordan’s infrastructure and economic future.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, Shehadeh said that the mega project is set to become the largest railway project in the country’s history and a central pillar in the creation of a modern national rail network.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday witnessed the signing of agreements to launch the implementation of the Aqaba Port Railway project.

“With an estimated investment of $2.3 billion, this Jordanian–Emirati partnership is set to become the largest railway project in the Kingdom, and a cornerstone in building a modern national rail network,” the minister said.

Structured as a 50:50 joint venture, Shehadeh said that the project brings together leading Jordanian institutions alongside an Abu Dhabi–based sovereign investment platform. “This level of collaboration reflects both strategic alignment and long-term confidence in Jordan’s growth trajectory.”

Spanning 360 kilometers, he said that the railway will connect phosphate and potash mining hubs in Shidiya and Ghor Al Safi with the Aqaba Industrial Port.

“Built to international standards, the line is expected to transport around 13 million tons of phosphate and 2.6 million tonnes of potash annually, significantly improving efficiency and lowering transportation costs,” he said.

The minister added that the project will have far-reaching economic benefits, including strengthening Aqaba’s role as a regional logistics hub, boosting the competitiveness of Jordan’s mining sector, and increasing export capacity.

“It is also expected to support broader regional connectivity ambitions.”

Beyond trade and logistics, the minister also said that the railway is anticipated to generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity, particularly in southern governorates and the Jordan Valley.

Plans also include the development of integrated logistics zones, with a potential dry port in the southern governorate of Maan, he said.

“With financial close targeted for early 2027 and a five-year construction timeline, this initiative represents more than a rail project, it is a strategic investment in Jordan’s future resilience, connectivity, and economic diversification.”

The railway serves as the first step in building Jordan's National Railway Network, which seeks to connect Aqaba and the Kingdom with neighbouring Arab countries and link the port to Syrian and Mediterranean ports.

The project is an extension of the $5.5 billion joint investment agreement signed in late 2023 in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The 360-kilometre railway network will connect phosphate and potash mines to the industrial port through two main tracks serving production sites in Sheidiya and Ghor Al Safi. The network is expected to transport approximately 16 million tonnes of minerals annually, including 13 million tonnes of phosphate and 2.6 million tonnes of potash.

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