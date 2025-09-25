AMMAN — A five-day joint technical workshop between Jordan and Syria on integrated water resources management kicked off on Wednesday in Amman.

The event is held in cooperation with World Vision International and attended by Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hesham Hesa and Deputy Director of the Syrian General Directorate of Taher Al Amr, according to a Ministry of Water and Irrigation statement.

The workshop aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, provide joint training, and facilitate knowledge exchange in areas such as hydraulic modelling, hydrological analysis, dam operation, water harvesting, climate change adaptation, and sustainable governance of shared transboundary water basins.

Hesa highlighted the importance of adopting the water footprint for all products—agricultural or industrial, as a key measure of water consumption. He explained that the blue footprint reflects surface and groundwater use, the green footprint accounts for rainfall absorbed in the soil, and the grey footprint measures water used in production or to mitigate pollution.

He stressed that these metrics are crucial for preserving water resources amid recurrent droughts and declining rainfall.

He also called for joint water initiatives, increased public awareness on water conservation, strengthened governance, expanded scientific research, greater use of local resources for water purification, and enhanced water harvesting programs. He emphasised integrating water, food, and environmental security, promoting non-conventional water resources, and developing a joint strategy to ensure shared water security.

Hesa commended the constructive cooperation under the Jordan-Syria Joint Technical Committee, noting its role in achieving tangible benefits for both countries.

Al Amr also lauded Jordan’s support, expressing gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah, the government, and the people of Jordan for their longstanding assistance to Syria and its citizens, as well as to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. He stressed the need to elevate Jordan-Syria cooperation in integrated water management to a strategic partnership and commended World Vision International for its contributions.

The workshop features sessions on integrated water management, climate change, water quality, sustainable transboundary governance, water harvesting, cloud seeding, dam operation and maintenance, cyber threats, and water security analysis, with participation from regional and international experts.

