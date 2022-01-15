UAE - Hydrogen will lead to new opportunities and jobs, a top UAE minister has said during the 12th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) Assembly held virtually in Abu Dhabi.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said hydrogen will play a critical role in the global energy transition and offer new opportunities, and create a cleaner and greener world.

“Hydrogen will open up a range of new opportunities. It will create new jobs. It will challenge the traditional energy pathway and define sustainable developments for years to come,” he said during the launch of the report: ‘Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor’.

Al Mazrouei noted that a global energy transition will “disrupt the current energy systems on a grand scale”.

“It will challenge the resilience of economies. It will require politicians to adapt.”

The UAE, the minister said, is ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that hydrogen brings.

“We have embarked on an ambitious journey to decarbonise our energy and industrial systems by developing clean and renewable sources of energy. This includes developing a blue and green hydrogen economy.”

At the COP26 in Glasgow, the UAE had launched its ‘Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap’. Hydrogen, the minister said, is one of the “central pathways” to achieving the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

“Through the roadmap, we will seek to leverage our vast knowledge and experience of optimising the hydrocarbon economy to become a globally competitive hydrogen exporter and further diversify the vibrant economy,” Al Mazrouei added.