Greece's economy is seen expanding by 3.8% this year under a baseline scenario, at a slower pace than a previous 5.0% projection, the head of the country's central bank told its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

Yannis Stournaras, head of the Bank of Greece, said the country's main goals this year should be to maintain the economy's growth dynamic and regain an investment grade status.

Under the central bank's baseline scenario, consumer inflation is projected at 5.2% this year, he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)